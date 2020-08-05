Home  >  Life

WATCH: Isabelle Daza recreates recipe of late grandmother Nora Daza

Posted at Aug 05 2020 07:03 PM

MANILA -- Isabelle Daza pays tribute to her late grandmother, Philippine culinary icon Nora Daza, by recreating one of her recipes in her newest vlog.

The model and actress started her online cooking series titled "Cooking with My Lola" by following her grandmother's recipe for beef and mushroom stroganoff.

A self-confessed newbie in the kitchen, she was guided by her aunt, food editor Nina Daza-Puyat.

"It's a personal project so I can learn the recipes of Lola Nora," Isabelle said. "And I thought, why not share it with an audience who will listen?"

Isabelle followed the recipe in Daza's "Let's Cook with Nora," which has become one of the go-to cookbooks of Filipinos for many decades.

Daza-Puyat released an updated version of her mother's 1965 cookbook last January.

