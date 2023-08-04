A visitor enjoys the immersive art experience offered by the "Wisdom of Da Vinci" exhibit. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- An immersive experience that combines traditional art with artificial intelligence (AI) will finally open its doors to the public this weekend.

"Wisdom of Da Vinci" will start accepting visitors on August 5 at One Bonifacio High Street (BHS) in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, with the exhibit running until the end of October.

The multi-sensory experience is a collaboration between the Istanbul-based creative new media studio Ouchhh and BHS.

Mark Buencamino, director for leasing and marketing for Fort Bonifacio Development Corp., said they decided to bring "Wisdom of Da Vinci" to the Philippines following the success of the "Van Gogh Alive" exhibit in 2019.

"Four years ago, in this very same address, we came together for the 'Van Gogh Alive' immersive exhibit. It was unconventional yet fresh and forward," he said. "With its overwhelming success, we knew from the get-go that we had to embark on another experience such as this."

"Here, we merge art and technology with a modern take and presentation of beloved art from some of the masters," he added, hoping that their new offering will "make art more accessible for Filipinos."

Ferdi Alici, director and new media artist of Ouchhh, flew to Manila from Istanbul for the media preview of "Wisdom of Da Vinci" earlier this week.

He said the exhibit features not just Da Vinci's technical drawings and masterpieces, but also works by over 300 artists. The data paintings are then pieced together by AI to create immersive experiences.

Ouchhh director and new media artist Ferdi Alici talks about the "Wisdom of Da Vinci" exhibit. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A quote from Leonardo da Vinci is displayed on a wall as part of the "Wisdom of Da Vinci" exhibit. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

"Da Vinci is not just an artist, he is also a scientist. He also tried to integrate art and science and technology," noted Alici, who also expressed his excitement to have their first project in Manila.

"This is the kind of journey inside the artistry, the machine learning," he added. "So you can also understand how machines see us, and how machines can create art from the data archive."

Visitors take a look at the "Poetic AI" artwork in the Curator's Lobby area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

"Wisdom of Da Vinci" is divided into three different areas. First up is the Curator's Lobby, which features two artworks: "Poetic AI," which draws from works of scientists such as Albert Einstein and Galileo Galilei; and the Philippine-exclusive "Manila Realtime," which uses data from agriculture and statistics.

Digital Garden of Dreams, on the other hand, is divided into four chapters: "Atlas" (inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci's "Vitruvian Man" and his study of the human body), "DataGate" (a collaboration with NASA using data gathered by the Kepler space telescope) "Superstrings" (features real-time brain waves of musicians), and "Filipino Master" (features the works of Juan Luna).

Juan Luna is featured in one of the areas of "Wisdom of Da Vinci." Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

During the media preview, members of the Manila Symphony Orchestra were shown wearing headpieces that get data from their brain, which were then visualized for the "Superstrings" display.

"We can get six different kinds of data from the musicians' brain in real time: attention, tension, meditation, alpha, beta, and gamma," Alici said. "So it means you will jump into the musicians' brain as an art piece, as data paintings in this room."

A glimpse of the "Superstrings" display featuring members of the Manila Symphony Orchestra. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The second immersive hall, aptly titled "Wisdom of Da Vinci," offers a "360-degree exploration" into the mind of the artist-scientist and other acclaimed visual masters. Completing the experience is musical scoring by renowned movie composer Ludovico Einaudi.

Visitors take photos inside the second immersive hall of "Wisdom of Da Vinci." Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

"Here, we get to see the mindset of a painter 500 years ago," Alici said. "You will experience multidimensional universes made by AI inside this space."

"I hope the Filipinos will enjoy the art pieces."

Tickets to "Wisdom of Da Vinci" are priced at P975 per adult, with discounts for students, senior citizens, and PWDs. More details are available at the BGC Immersive website.