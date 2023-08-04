Bust monument ni Gat Jose Rizal, pinasinayaan sa The Hague

THE HAGUE - Isang bust monument ng Pambansang Bayaning si Gat Jose Rizal ang pinasinayaan sa Philippine Embassy grounds sa The Hague kamakailan.

Pinangunahan ni Philippine Ambassador to the Netherlands J. Eduardo Malaya at Mme. Rena Cristina K. Malaya, M.D. ang unveiling ceremony. Dumalo si Knights of Rizal’s Supreme Commander Sir Gerardo V. Calderon, Knight Grand Cross of Rizal (KGCR) sa seremonya bilang guest of honor.

Ang inagurasyon ng Dr. Jose Rizal Bust Monument sa Rizal Courtyard ng Philippine Embassy Chancery sa The Hague. The Hague PE

Sa kanyang talumpati, pinuri at pinasalamatan ni Calderon ang Philippine Embassy sa kanilang bust monument project na naging posible sa tulong ng Knights of Rizal (KOR) The Hague Chapter.

“This bust will serve as a lasting reminder of Rizal’s works, teachings and sacrifices that will hopefully influence and inspire Filipinos and our Dutch friends in this part of Europe,” saad ni Calderon.

Ang talumpati ni Knights of Rizal’s Supreme Commander Sir Gerardo V. Calderon sa inagurasyon ng Rizal bust sa Philippine Embassy sa The Hague. The Hague PE

Ayon kay Ambassador Malaya, mahalagang mapanatiling buhay sa puso ng mga Pilipino ang kabayanihan ni Rizal at ang kanyang mga pamana sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas.

Binanggit din ni Malaya ang naging koneksyon ni Rizal sa The Netherlands.

“Though he did not set foot on Dutch soil during his many travels across Europe, Rizal had an affinity and admiration for the renowned Dutch writer Edward Douwes Dekker (pen-name Multatuli) whose novel Max Havelaar made a deep impression on him, when he was writing the novel El Filibusterismo. They had similar views on the harsh realities of colonialism and wanted to expose them, Dekker on the Dutch in the East Indies (now Indonesia), Rizal on the Spaniards in the Philippines,” sabi ni Malaya.

Ang Rizal bust ay donasyon ng KOR-The Hague Chapter na pinamumunuan ng kanilang Chapter Commander na si Sir Anton Lutter, KCR.

Ayon kay Lutter ang donasyon ay simpleng paraan ng 'giving back' sa embahada sa suporta nila sa Knights of Rizal.

Dumalo sa unveiling ceremony ng Rizal bust sa Philippine Embassy grounds ang mga miyembro ng Manila-based Supreme Council, at iba’t-ibang Knights of Rizal (KOR) Chapters mula Belgium at the Netherlands, kasama rin sa grupo ang KOR chapters mula Amsterdam, Rotterdam at Utrecht. The Hague PE

Kasama si Sir Steef Klarenbeek, KCR, ipinagawa ni Lutter ang Rizal bust sa Angeles, Pampanga, at dinala sa the Netherlands.

Ang Order of the Knights of Rizal ay isang civic at patriotic organization na itinatag sa bisa ng Republic Act No. 646 na naging instrumento sa pagpapalaganap sa mga turo ni Gat Jose Rizal sa Pilipinas at ibayong-dagat.

