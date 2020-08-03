When days ‘get gloomy,’ Anne Curtis looks to daughter to ‘brighten my days’

MANILA — New mom Anne Curtis looks to her daughter Dahlia to brighten her days, the actress said Sunday, as she celebrated the baby’s 5th month since being born.

On Instagram, Curtis shared a home photo shoot of Dahlia with flowers shaped into the number 5, designed by the “It’s Showtime” host herself.

“It’s so hard to take a picture of her na. Ang likot likot,” Curtis wrote in the caption, with a laughing emoji.

“Soon after this picture was taken, she kicked off her shoes AND SOCKS and then kicked the flower arrangement I took an hour putting together. Kulit kulit little girl.”

Curtis and her husband, restaurateur and vlogger Erwan Heussaff, are in Melbourne, Australia since December 2019, with their return to the Philippines still uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to her daughter, Curtis said: “I’m so thankful to have her and all her kulitness to brighten my days when they get gloomy. Love her to bits and pieces.”

In his own Instagram post, Heussaff shared an outtake wherein Curtis was putting in place Dahlia for the shoot, moments before the infant kicked the flowers.

“It was really easy to take pictures of her for the first 4 months. Now, Dahlia has her own ideas on how these photoshoots should go,” Heussaff said.

“Struggle was real!” Curtis replied. “She’s mama’s little girl!”