PETA launches new online theater workshops this August

MANILA -- Two new introductory courses are part of the Philippine Educational Theater Association's (PETA) lineup of online theater workshops for the month of August.

In a statement released Tuesday, PETA said Stream 2 of its "Let's Get Creative Plus" includes "Introduction to Writing for Performance" to be led by writer and actor J-mee Katanyag on August 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21; and "Introduction to Visual Arts" by actor and designer John Moran on August 22, 23, 29, and 30, as well as September 5.

The month will also see the return of PETA's "Acting for Stage" and "Acting for Screen" workshops, and the highly requested "Creative Musical Theater" class.

All sessions will be conducted via Zoom, with 10 to 12 students per class.

PETA has launched digital iterations of its extension programs, partnering with De La Salle Zobel, as its way of continuing its advocacy for education amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It has also created a specialized wellness workshop to provide mental and emotional support for its students.

PETA said those who are interested to join their August 2020 classes may contact Betita at (0926) 406-6858 or [email protected] More details can be found on PETA's social media pages.