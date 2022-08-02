In their first ever interview after their triumph, Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabby Basiano dispelled speculations about the mix-up of their titles, triggered by the controversial delay in the final announcement of Borromeo as winner Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

“I‘ve seen the posts on social media just recently, like earlier today,” Borromeo told ABS-CBN News Tuesday at the sidelines of the first pictorial of the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 court of queens at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I trust the Binibining Pilipinas organization. They wouldn’t put the girls in this kind of situation. They would be sure to clear things out.”

The interior design student from Cebu City admitted she was on tenterhooks as she waited for the final result onstage.

“I’m not going to pretend, it really got on my nerves. I was really hoping for the best and I’m really happy how it turned out,” exclaimed Borromeo.

“It was already explained. Nagkaron lang ng di pagkakaunawaan,” added Basiano, a model from Borongan town, Samar. She also cited the recent pronouncement of host Catriona Gray that the pageant results were duly authenticated by the pageant’s official auditors SGV and Co. before she and co-host Nicole Cordoves announced them onstage.

“I would like to tell everybody, also those part of the competition, nagkaron lang ng confusion and ’yung mga titles correct,” declared Basiano. “Si Nicole po talaga ang Miss International and I am Miss Intercontinental.”

Basiano was quickly embraced by Borromeo.

The beauty queens also expressed their solidarity with other contestants who lost their bid for the crowns, stressing that their sisterhood will remain long after the pageant. Basiano particularly cited Top 12 finalist Karen Laurie Mendoza who, in her last social post, asked for prayers for her mental health. “She should know that she also did her best,” she said.

Borromeo and Basiano also thanked Miss International 2016 Kylie Versosa for her words of support and encouragement. At the launch Tuesday of her new movie “Baby Boy, Baby Girl”, Verzosa said Borromeo ‘s looks matched the peg of the Miss International pageant. She also said some of her friends also made it in the winners’ circle.

Basiano later revealed to ABS-CBN News that Verzosa helped hone her in the question and answer challenge of the pageant.

Also part the glam pictorial with veteran photographer Raymond Saldaña were Bb. Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Tamondong and Binibini runners-up Herlene Budol and Stacey Gabriel.