UP Diliman hangout Chocolate Kiss to close after 23 years

MANILA -- The Chocolate Kiss Cafe, a popular hangout in University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City, is set to close permanently this month after 23 years.

Owner Ina Flores Pahati made the announcement in a statement posted on the cafe's website on Monday, saying the closure will be effective on August 24.

"The Cafe has always relied on high volume in sustaining its operations. The losses already incurred since the start of ECQ, and the prospect of not being able to operate at full capacity for an indeterminable period, has led to this difficult decision," she said.

"The world was shook this year by the pandemic. Everyone is forced to face a new normal and navigate uncharted territories. Just as my family's life was unexpectedly changed for the better when the Cafe opened 23 years ago, I wait in anticipated breath for the best fruit to come out of this pruning," added the daughter of Chocolate Kiss co-founder Maline Flores.

Pahati said they will continue serving meals for pickup at their commissary in Fairview, Quezon City until August 23.

After the permanent closure of their restaurant at the Bahay ng Alumni, their menu will be trimmed down to pastries and desserts.

"We will go back to our roots of baking cakes...and who knows where that sweet road may lead us," she said.