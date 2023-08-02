Poster for the 'Mga Kuha sa Korea' exhibit, which will run at the Korean Cultural Center building in Taguig from August 17 to September 23. Photo courtesy of the KCC in the Philippines

MANILA — The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines said Wednesday it would host a photo exhibit as part of efforts to promote tourism in South Korea.

The "Mga Kuha sa Korea" exhibit will run from August 17 to September 23 at the KCC Building in Taguig City, the culture office said in a press release.

The event will serve as a "compelling invitation for Filipinos to explore the enchanting landscapes, vibrant cities, and unique cultural offerings of South Korea," the KCC said.

"Through this exhibit, we hope to be able to bring Korea a bit closer to you," KCC Director Kim Myeongjin said.

The exhibit comprises of a "diverse array of photography sections," including one that depicts landscapes "as they transform" throughout South Korea's four seasons.

There will also be a section showcasing Korean cuisine, while another one highlights the South Korean government's efforts to get the southern city of Busan to host the 2030 World Expo.

The KCC in the Philippines is holding a series of events for its Korea Tourism Promotion Month from August to September. Photo courtesy of the KCC in the Philippines

The exhibit is the first among a series of events under the KCC's Korea Tourism Promotion Month, which is part of the South Korean government's "Visit Korea 2023-2024" tourism campaign.

In hopes of making travel to South Korea more accessible, the Korean Embassy is also set to launch a visa application center at the Brittany Hotel in Taguig City, which will start operations on August 14, the KCC said.

South Korea has become a popular destination among foreign tourists due to the influence of the Korean wave or the global popularity of the country's popular culture, such as K-pop and K-dramas.

