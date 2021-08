IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates in national costume

MANILA -- Miss World Philippines has released the national costume photos of its latest batch of candidates.

Forty-five candidates donned intricately designed outfits, from different takes on traditional Filipino costumes to more creative ideas featuring local products.

Check out the photos, which were uploaded on the Miss World Philippines' social media pages over the weekend, below:

Miss World Philippines has yet to announce changes to its August 8 pageant date after the government said it will place Metro Manila under enhanced community quarantine from August 6 to 20.

This is in light of the threat posed by the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

