Blue Leaf Filipinas, a popular wedding venue in Parañaque, is now closed

MANILA -- A popular wedding venue in Parañaque has closed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the events industry.

Blue Leaf Filipinas, known for its halls and function rooms with local design elements, announced its closure on Sunday after operating for eight years.

The statement was released on Facebook by Blue Leaf, which also has branches in Taguig and Quezon City.

"As we close our doors today, we at The Blue Leaf Filipinas would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the great relationships, camaraderie, and unforgettable memories we shared for the past eight years," Blue Leaf Filipinas said.

"We will forever treasure these beautiful memories as we look forward to seeing you in our other venues."

The events industry has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic as mass gatherings have been prohibited to comply with physical distancing measures.

Virtual weddings have also become an option for some couples amid travel restrictions caused by the global health crisis.

Related video: