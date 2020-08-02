After 2 years, ABS-CBN Studio Experience ceases operations

MANILA – ABS-CBN Studio Experience will officially cease operations.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Studio Experience said it will no longer be reopening the doors its retail and attraction studios including the Heroes Burger.

“Maraming salamat sa dalawang taon na puno ng saya sa loob ng #StudioXP, mga Kapamilya,” the statement said.

“Thank you for playing with us and for making every day a good day to play! ABS-CBN Studio Experience is now signing off,” it added.

Studio Experience is ABS-CBN's first studio city that offers visitors a unique and exciting chance to be the star onstage or behind-the-scenes of their favorite Kapamilya reality shows, teleseryes and movies.

Located at the fourth floor of Ayala Malls TriNoma, it was first opened to the public in September 2018.

