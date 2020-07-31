Imelda Marcos documentary 'The Kingmaker' coming to iWant this August

MANILA -- "The long wait is almost over."

ABS-CBN's streaming service iWant made this statement on Friday as it released a trailer for the critically acclaimed documentary about former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

"The Kingmaker" by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and photographer Lauren Greenfield will be shown on iWant starting Saturday, August 1.

The 100-minute "The Kingmaker" explores the disturbing legacy of the Marcos regime and examines the family’s improbable return to power in the Philippines.

It is the first documentary film to be invited to all four top festivals – Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and London – and has since garnered a Writers Guild Nomination, three Critics' Choice Nominations, and the Critics' Choice honor for the "Most Compelling Living Subject of a Documentary."

"The Kingmaker" made its national premiere last January through a screening at the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

