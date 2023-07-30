Helweena Sadorra, in her early twenties, in her first graduation attempt from the University of the Philippines Diliman in 2004. Courtesy: Helweena Sadorra/Facebook

MANILA — For thousands of Filipinos graduating from college this year, it took them four to five years to get their much awaited diploma. But for Helweena Sadorra, her college degree was 18 years in the making.

Sadorra was in her late teens when she transferred to the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman in 2001 to pursue her Bachelor of Arts in Philippine Studies degree.

Now 40, she was among the thousands of UP graduates who formally marched the halls of the Philippines' premier university for one last time on Sunday.

Her graduation culminated multiple attempts to finish her degree, the first of which was in 2004.

"Nagtrabaho kasi ako. Tumulong din sa mga kapatid," Sadorra wrote on her Facebook post in an attempt to explain why it took her almost two decades to finish college. That post has since gone viral, with more than 13,000 reactions and 2,700 shares of writing.

But Sadorra told ABS-CBN News that she took on various jobs to sustain herself and her family. Aside from working inside UP, the British Council and the Korean Embassy, she also worked for ABS-CBN's Star Magic as a Filipino coach to the likes of Sam Milby and Edward Barber.

Trying to balance her studies with her hectic work schedule proved to be a daunting task, Sadorra shared. Her pursuit of her college was on-and-off, and in a blink of an eye, 18 years had passed.

"Nahirapan talaga ako na matapos noong year na iyon [2004], noong nakuha iyong picture na iyan. Even if bumabalik ako ng university, ina-attempt ko siyang tapusin... Babalikan ko siya, pabalik-balik ako na nagsa-stop ako. Kasi feeling ko hindi na siya kaya talagang tapusin. Kasi laging pagod sa trabaho," she told ABS-CBN News over the phone.

Despite the "shame" she felt being classmates with people half her age, it was in 2023 when she decided to finish her degree "at all costs."

"Kung gusto mo talaga siyang tapusin, ipaglaban mo siya... Dahil mahalaga sa iyo 'yong degree, alam mong magagamit mo siya. Ako, gusto kong magturo. So importante sa akin yung degree if I really want to practice teaching," she added.

Helweena Sadorra, now 40, finally wore her sablay and graduated from UP Diliman on July 30, 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Philippine Studies degree after an 18-year pursuit. Courtesy: Helweena Sadorra

Also key to overcoming the shame of her age in pursuing college students, she said, was having a support group and a ceaseless faith to the Almighty.

"The only consistent in all the challenges and struggles was God's goodness and faithfulness to me. Without God as an anchor, ang hirap magpersevere, mas madaling sumuko," Sadorra said.

In her now viral Facebook post, she thanked the people who supported her in finishing her studies.

She also paid tribute to her fellow Kamia Residence Hall dormer Precious Baldo, who died in February 2003 at the age of 20 after a drunk driver crashed his car into the booth that she was manning.

Sadorra said it should have been her manning the booth, but Baldo covered for her while she had to attend to something else.

"Precious Baldo, hindi kita malilimutan. I still grieve your early passing. I honor your life. You were supposed to graduate with honors that year. Natagalan man ako ng pagtatapos, nais ko pa ring ibahagi ang karangalang ito sa iyo," she wrote on her post.

Post-grad plans

Sadorra, who is now working as a freelance teacher, said she plans to pursue graduate studies moving forward and eventually a career in the academe.

"Gusto kong mag-grad school saka mag-apply ng regular work. If not in UP, in any university," she shared.

Asked what made her finish the degree despite her age, Sadorra said it was all about thinking long-term.

"Lagi akong nati-tita ng classmate. Nakakahiya talaga siya. Pero kailangan mo siyang lunukin kasi mahalaga sa iyo iyong degree. Alam mong mas malayo ang mararating mo, mas marami kang matutulungan pag natapos mo siya," Sadorra said, happy that her "student emeritus" title would finallly be put to rest.

