Property featured in BTS reality series now on Airbnb

MANILA -- The countryside property featured in the BTS reality series "In the Soop" will soon be hosting two lucky fans for an overnight stay.

Guests can request to book on Airbnb on August 2 to stay in the property in Pyeongchang, South Korea for $7 (around P386.80). The amount is a nod to BTS' seven members.

Only one overnight stay for two persons -- the participant and a companion -- on August 29 is currently being offered.

According to Airbnb, the property includes some of the same furniture and amenities that appeared on "In the Soop." Among these are a karaoke machine, sound system, and all of BTS' hit tracks and albums; specially catered dishes like charcoal-grilled Korean beef and tteokbokki or simmered rice cakes; and egg tarts currently served at HYBE's music museum.

The two lucky guests can also relive their favorite "In the Soop" moments by BTS members such as reading books in the study like RM; relaxing like Jin on the unicorn-shaped float in the pool; strumming guitars like Suga; snapping selfies with a Polaroid like J-Hope; painting on a canvas like V; weight training like Jimin; and flying high on a trampoline like Jungkook.