Miss Universe 2023 to be held in November

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel (center) celebrates after winning the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 14, 2023. Timothy A. Clary, AFP/File

Pageant fans around the world will be able to tune in to the 72nd Miss Universe competition this November.

This after organizers announced that this year's pageant will be aired on November 18 from El Salvador.

Details such as the time and venue for the coronation night, and the platform where it will be broadcasted, have yet to be revealed.

"Stay tuned for more information on the official Miss Universe app," according to a post on the Miss Universe social media pages.

Michelle Dee will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe, with half-Filipina R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States as the reigning titleholder.

The country currently has four Miss Universe winners: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).