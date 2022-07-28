MANILA -- The top 20 finalists of Miss Earth Philippines 2022 pageant started their preliminary competitions in the poise and beauty of face categories Wednesday night in San Juan City.

Miss Earth 2022 Priscilla Meirelles led the judges panel which included among others Binibining Pilipinas International 1991 Patti Betita, Miss Earth 2016 runner-up Michelle Gomez of Colombia and veteran photographer Wyg Tysmans.

It was also a happy reunion for Meirelles and Miss Earth organizers Lorraine Schuck and Peachy Veneracion and their friends with pageant partner Connext.

Priscilla Meirelles and other jurors at Miss Earth Ph 2022 prelims. ABS-CBN News.

"I feel that Miss Earth is my family, always will be," Meirelles told ABS-CBN News.

The Brazilian beauty settled in the Philippines after her marriage to veteran actor John Estrada in 2011.

“So many beautiful faces here. Of course it’s not only about beauty, it’s also about their passion to connect beauty and intelligence to push for causes and environment advocacies bigger than us. I feel through the years all the candidates are well versed and they know what they’re fighting for,“ she said.

This year, the Miss Earth Philippines finalists have chosen various animals to highlight their concern for fauna protection and preservation.

“I myself can’t pick one particular fauna, “ Meirelles quipped. “But butterflies, birds to crocodiles, every creature is unique and has a role in nature!”

The 20 candidates are the following :

Merhyl Kit Paraluman (Alabel, Sarangani)

Trisha Van Eldik (Balagtas, Bulacan)

Nice Lampad (Bayugan City)

Kiara Liane Wellington (Cebu City)

Rache Santos (Dipolog City)

Chrisdalyn Abrenica (Filipino Community, Dubai, UAE)

Jasmine Paguio (Filipino Community, Toronto, Canada)

Jimema Tempra (Jasaan, Misamis Oriental)

Eryka Vina Talavera Tan (Legazpi City)

Trina Martinez (Makati City)

Jennifer De Asis (Mandaluyong City)

Justiene Ortega (City Of Manila)

Jazmine Calma (Municipality Of Pateros)

Micaela Legarda (Muntinlupa City)

Maria Lourdez De Leon (Quezon City)

Jarizz Borcelas (Sagay City)

Jenny Ramp (Santa Ignacia, Tarlac)

Angel Santos (Trece Martires City)

Jayra Aliyah Olvinada (Cadiz City)

Bea Cecilio (Las Pinas City)

Coronation night is set on August 6 at Coron, Palawan to be aired on A2Z channel.