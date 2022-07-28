CCP announces winners of content creation grants

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has announced the winners of its inaugural content creation grants program.

A total of 17 individuals have been given grants amounting to over P16 million to develop computer games, animation, and comics.

The winners include:

COMPUTER GAMES PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY (P1.5 MILLION EACH)

- Ranida Games' "Sinag"

- Metamedia Information Systems Corp.'s "Treasure Seekers"

- Synthillate's "Pearls of Asia"

COMPUTER GAMES INDEPENDENT CATEGORY (P300,000 EACH)

- Kendikorp's "Galá"

- Katakata Creative's "Kata"

- Makiling Interactive Arts' "San Fernando"

ANIMATION CATEGORY (P2 MILLION EACH)

- Friendly Foes' "Makopa"

- Komiket Inc.'s "Tungkung Langit at Laon Sina"

- Fizzbuzz Inc.'s "Tiki"

- Lea Zoraina Sindao Lim's "Datu Pat i Mata"

COMICS CATEGORY (P330,000 EACH)

- Randy P. Valiente's "Lalang Kalibutan"

- Ethel Mae Reyes' "Tulogmatian"

- Julius Sempio's "Teduray"

- Alfred Ismael Galaroza's "Sinogo"

- Marco Sumayao's "Legend of Sleeping Beauty Mountain"

- Ruel Garcia Enoya's "Bantugen"

- Anabelle Marie D. Laureola's "Sun says Moon says"

"The CCP grants programs for game developers, animators, and comic artists are pioneer projects initiated by the CCP Board of Trustees in support of its mandate in preserving, promoting and making known of timeless stories, myths, legends and other forms of communication through digital art forms in support of our country’s creative economy," CCP trustee Nikki Junia said in a statement.

CCP trustee Benedict Carandang, for his part, hopes that the seed investment will encourage government legislators to support and fund similar programs.

Aside from awarding funding, the CCP has also partnered with the non-profit association Creative Content Creators Association of the Philippines (SIKAP) to train the grantees through a learning series program.

Some of the topics for the learning series include story and visual development, production costs, financing, copyright, and distribution strategies, among others.

"We have a long history of producing comics and animation. But we've always been viewed as hired talent. It simply isn't sustainable and it doesn't help us in the long run. What we really need are real investments that provide opportunities for Filipino creators to develop our storytelling and producing skills to make this sustainable," said SIKAP board director Ayeen Pineda.

"Although the current grants program focuses on Filipino folktales, myths and legends, we also hope it expands to include original Filipino stories of any genre in the future."