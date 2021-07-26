Nancy Binay's 2021 SONA look earns praise on social media

Senator Nancy Binay, whose previous State of the Nation Address (SONA) outfits have received mixed reactions, is now being praised this week.

Binay on Monday posted photos of her during the opening of the third regular session of the 18th Congress, held in the morning before President Rodrigo Duterter's last SONA.

According to Binay's office, she re-wore a 2016 Randy Ortiz creation, a simple black barong, which she paired with a lace face mask and pinstriped wide leg pants and a black rope belt.

Photo courtesy of the Office of Senator Nancy Binay

Binay also posted her photos on Twitter, which earned positive reactions from netizens, who noticed her simple yet chic outfit, as well as her long hair, which they said made the lady senator look "fresh".

Opening of the 3rd Regular Session of the 18th Congress. pic.twitter.com/l2fG8K6EJw — Senator Nancy Binay (@SenatorBinay) July 26, 2021

She also posted another photo of her attending Duterte's SONA virtually.

Binay's past SONA outfits have spawned memes, particularly her 2014 look that netizens compared to a hot air balloon.

She, however, took the mocking in stride, even promising to be more adventurous in her outfit choices.