Young Pinoys win big at New York math olympiad

More than 1,500 students from 26 countries competed at the 2022 Copernicus Math Olympiad.

Three young Filipinos took home two gold medals and a silver in its global round held recently in New York City.

One of the gold medal winners is Angela Clare Lim Tan, a grade 6 student from Tarlac Faith Living Academy. She also bagged a VR headset for emerging on top in her category.

Tan is known to some as a young actress who played the role of young Meilin in the hit ABS-CBN TV series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Alexis Griff Genovatin, a grade 10 student from Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas, also received a gold medal, as well as an iPad for finishing second in her category.

Meanwhile, Arthur Caleb Co from Philippine Science High School-Central Luzon, won a silver medal and a VR headset for being in the Top 3 in his category.

This is the first in-person competition held by the Copernicus Math Olympiad after going virtual during the pandemic.

Organizers say Team Philippines would have brought a bigger contingent if not for the visa restrictions.