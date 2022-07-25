Lolo Isko: Ex-Manila mayor Moreno is now a grandfather

Former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso. Photo from @iskomoreno on Instagram

Former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has welcomed a new addition to his family.

The 47-year-old actor turned politician revealed that he is now a grandfather, after his 20-year-old son Joaquin recently welcomed a son with his girlfriend.

In an interview with Modern Parenting, Domagoso said he enjoys being a grandfather to Scott, even boasting that his "apo" looks like him.

He also said he does not mind being called "lolo", even saying it's "cool" to be called as such.

Domagoso is also enjoying his life as an ordinary citizen, after serving various positions in the local government of Manila since 2007.

In his recent posts on Instagram, Moreno was seen spending time with his family on vacation, first in Singapore and then in the Netherlands and Belgium.

He also shared that he has been spending a lot of time with his children Patrick, Frances, Joaquin, Franco, and Drake, and wife Dynee.

Domagoso ran for president in the 2022 elections but lost to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Domagoso first entered politics in 1998 as councilor of Manila. He was also the mayor of Manila from 2016 to 2019, and was vice mayor of the same city from 2007 until 2016.

