Makati eats: Las Flores goes classic for Salcedo Village branch

Las Flores has opened in Salcedo Village in Makati. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Las Flores promises great Spanish food, safety, and a relaxed ambiance in its newest outlet at Salcedo Village in Makati City.

“All the restaurants are Spanish, but every [Las Flores] restaurant has a different menu. We do have some signature dishes like the gambas, patatas bravas, paellas, but we try to do something different. For Las Flores [in Salcedo], it’s a more classic or traditional menu,” said chef Ignacio Alcala of Las Flores.

Chef Ignacio Alcala. Jeeves de Veyra

As part of a restaurant group that introduced exciting versions of Spanish cuisine to the dining landscape of Manila (Rambla, Tomatito, BCN), the new Las Flores in Salcedo is a delightful return to form for the group, with the design of the restaurant from aesthetic to menu suiting its newest location.

Dark wood and leather-covered seats juxtaposed with tropical wall prints, as well as high mirrored ceilings that add a bit of depth and dimension — it’s interiors perfectly suited to gentrified Salcedo — evoking a welcoming cozy feeling, but with that touch of class.

Las Flores' interiors. Jeeves de Veyra

While eating out may still be a daunting idea to some, fear not, as Las Flores Salcedo also does take-out and delivery. The menu has all the Spanish requisites from tapas (cold and hot), paellas, dessert, to even a gin cart for those looking for a quick gin and tonic fix — a any time of the day.

LUNCH

Lunch can be easy and delicious with lunch plates (P595) featuring grilled tuna or roasted chicken with garlic rice, served with a glass of calamansi iced tea and some chorizo croquetas.

Opting for a heavier midday meal? A Las Flores power lunch (P695) gives you options for a starter (tuna tartar, beef carpaccio, grilled vegetables, salmorejo, pumpkin soup, green/Caesar salad), and a main course (Seafood Spaghetti, Canelones, Spanish Omellete, Grilled Salmon, Butifarra, Chicken Paella, Vegetarian Paella), with a glass of calamansi iced tea.

Chipirones Andaluza. Jeeves de Veyra

Solo and craving for some paella? Individual portions of Las Flores paella (Negra, Setas, Verduras, Mariscos, Pulpo, & Pollo y Cerdo) are available at lunch, and best paired with tapas that you can order as a group of two, three, and even four.

Paella Verduras. Jeeves de Veyra

TAPAS, SIGNATURE DISHES & MORE

Fiesta Bundle. Jeeves de Veyra

For two diners, the Tres Tapas (P995) more than satisfied with potatoes served two ways -- fried wedges with spicy salsa and aioli in the Patatas Bravas, and in a crispy potato croquette filled with wagyu in the Bombas de la Barceloneta -- while the third tapas was a generous serving of Chipirones Andaluza, crispy and light fried baby squid best enjoyed with a squeeze of lemon and dipped in garlic aioli.

If you’re looking to get some paella, tapas, and enjoy some sangria too, then make your meal a fiesta! The Fiesta Bundle (P1,595) has Dos Tapas (Bombas de la Barceloneta and Patatas Bravas), tasty and filling Grande Paella Verduras (vegetarian), and a red sangria pitcher.

Salmon & Salmon. Jeeves de Veyra

While Las Flores has more traditional fare, the Salcedo branch also has signature dishes that diners should try. Our favorite is the Salmon & Salmon, a cold tapas dish with dill-marinated salmon on a thin, crispy pillow biscuit shell with salmon roe, truffle cream, and honey.

This author can eat a whole serving alone, such a balanced marriage of flavors -- first you taste the truffle which then welcomes and balances the richness of salmon gravlax, then textures and flavors clash and meld with the thin biscuit giving way to briny pops of roe, lulled and finished with a back note of honey and olive oil. A must-try.

Las Flores delivers via all the delivery apps, with a 30% off promo on all Sundays and Mondays of the month via Foodpanda. To reserve a table, visit here.