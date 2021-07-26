LIST: Restaurant discounts, treats for vaccinated customers

Photos from Facebook: @PancakeHousePhilippines, @denciosph

MANILA -- Have you gotten your COVID-19 vaccine already? Many restaurants are offering discounts and treats to those who are already inoculated against the coronavirus.

More than 100 establishments are part of Bakuna Benefits, a program by Smart Communications in collaboration with Resto PH under the private sector-led campaign Ingat Angat.

To avail of the promos, customers need to present their COVID-19 vaccination card and a valid ID. The offers are applicable for the personal consumption of the vaccine card holder, and are valid until August 31.

Here are some of the deals under the program, with more details on the Ingat Angat website:

BACOLOD CHICKEN INASAL. Free House Blend Iced Tea for every order of a meal (one dish and rice), and free upgrade to bottomless House Blend Iced Tea with every order of BCI meal (Sarap Meal, Namit Meal) with drink. Valid for dine-in transactions only.

BANH MI KITCHEN. Free medium Lemongrass Pandan Drink for every purchase of Premium Creations Banh Mi.

BO'S COFFEE. Buy 2 Cold White Brew for the price of 1. For dine-in and take-out transactions only.

BUFFALO'S WINGS 'N THINGS. Free BBQ Queso Nachos with any order of a Grand Slam Bundle. For dine-in transactions only.

BURGER KING. Get 10% discount on dine-in transactions. Applicable only to solo items and meals, not valid for group offers. Should a single receipt have multiple items, discount will be applied to the most expensive item.

CHOWKING. Get 10% discount for dine-in transactions. Applicable only to solo items and meals, not valid for group offers. Should a single receipt have multiple items, discount will be applied to the most expensive item.

DENCIO'S. Free 3 pieces Pork BBQ for every minimum purchase of P1,000. For dine-in only transactions only.

GO! SALADS. Get 10% discount on single receipt purchases. For dine-in and take-out transactions only.

GOLDILOCKS. Get 10% off with a P300 single minimum purchase. For dine-in and take-out transactions only.

GOODAH. Get 10% discount on single-receipt purchase of any Sharing dish. For dine-in and take-out transactions only.

GREENWICH. Get 10% discount for dine-in transactions. Applicable only to solo items and meals, not valid for group offers. Should a single receipt have multiple items, discount will be applied to the most expensive item.

HAWKER CHAN. Free Foodee Iced Tea with every meal purchase.

JAMBA JUICE. Free upsize from 16 oz to 22 oz for Strawberries Wild, Banana Berry, or Chocolate Moo'd. For in-store purchase only.

JOLLIBEE. Get 10% discount for dine-in transactions. Applicable only to solo items and meals, not valid for group offers. Should a single receipt have multiple items, discount will be applied to the most expensive item.

JT'S MANUKAN GRILLE. Free unlimited rice for every plain rice purchase. For dine-in and take-out transactions.

KING CHEF. Free 1 Buchi on a single receipt purchase. For dine-in and take-out transactions only.

KRISPY KREME. Buy any 12 oz Krispy Kreme Beverage (Hot/Iced/Chillers) and get one free Original Glazed doughnut. For in-store purchase only.

LUK YUEN. Free 2 pieces of Buchi for a minimum single receipt purchase of P500 per person. Can only be redeemed once per day. For dine-in transactions only.

MACAO IMPERIAL TEA. Buy 1, get 1 on Black Pearl Milk Tea. For dine-in and take-out transactions.

MANAM. Free Moment Card valued at P500. Customers can enjoy a 10% discount using the Moment Card for a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,000. For dine-in transactions only.

MANG INASAL. Get 10% discount for dine-in transactions. Applicable only to solo items and meals, not valid for group offers. Should a single receipt have multiple items, discount will be applied to the most expensive item.

MAX'S. Free Halo-Halo Solo for a minimum purchase of P500. For dine-in transactions only in all Max's branches nationwide.

MCDONALD'S. Get 10% discount for dine-in transactions. Applicable only to solo items and meals, not valid for group offers. Should a single receipt have multiple items, discount will be applied to the most expensive item.

PANCAKE HOUSE. Buy 1, get 1 on 2 pieces Classic Pancakes or Golden Brown Waffle. For dine-in, single receipt transactions only in all Pancake House branches.

PERI-PERI CHARCOAL CHICKEN AND SAUCE BAR. Free 4 pieces Cinnamon Sugar Peri Natas for a minimum purchase of P300. For dine-in and takeout transactions.

POPEYES. Get 10% discount for a 3-piece Chicken Tenders rice meal. For dine-in and take-out transactions only.

POTATO CORNER. Free 1 Potato Corner Flavored Tea for every purchase of Mega Fries, Giga Fries, or Tera Fries. For dine-in and take-out transactions only.

RED RIBBON. Get 10% off on any of the New Bread Rolls packs. Minimum purchase of P65.

RICO'S LECHON. Free 1 dish for a minimum single receipt purchase of P500. Dish options subject to availability: Monggo, Pinakbet, and Dinuguan. Customers can also get a Barkada Bakuna Bilao for only P950 by presenting 3 vaccinated cards for a single receipt purchase. Both deals are for dine-in transactions only.

RUB RIBS AND BBQ. Free 1 duo-sized Onion Rings for a minimum single receipt purchase of P500. For dine-in transactions only.

SAMGYUPSALAMAT. Get 5% off for those with first dose of vaccine, 10% off for those with second dose of vaccine. Minimum spend is P1,500. For dine-in transactions only from Mondays to Thursday, excluding holidays.

SHAKEY'S. Free 1 order of Shakey's Skinny Fries for a minimum single receipt food purchase of P800. For dine-in and take-out transactions only.

TERIYAKI BOY. Free 5 pieces Gyoza for a minimum single receipt purchase of P900. For dine-in transactions only.

THE COFFEE BEAN AND TEA LEAF. Free drink upsize. For dine-in and take-out transactions only.

YELLOW CAB. Free 9-inch Classic NY-Style Thin Crust pizza with P750 worth of ala carte products. For dine-in only.

