Restobar Nokal shuts down in Poblacion, Makati

MANILA – A popular restaurant and bar in Makati was forced to shut down its operations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, Nokal said it is with a heavy heart that they announce that they have decided to close their establishment along Kalayaan Ave. in Poblacion, Makati.

“The current pandemic has taken a toll on our business and employees, and with our business as a bar still not being allowed to operate, and our landlord still demanding full rent payments, we have no choice but to leave the current premises in which our lease is tied unto,” the statement said.

The management of Nokal then went on to thank everyone who’se been supporting its business from its regular customers, the various acts that came from abroad to their promoters and sponsors.

“In the past three years we’ve operated in Poblacion, we have been welcomed with open arms. In the neighborhood, the success of one is the success of everyone. We would like to thank the business community for their continued support and wish everyone in Poblacion the very best as they get through this pandemic. Poblacion will always be our home,” the statement said.

The management also expressed gratitude to their hardworking staff who’s been with them from the beginning.

“Their dedication and hard work was outstanding and without them we wouldn’t have gone this far,” they said.

For now, the management said they will be on the lookout for possible new venues to move to once the current business environment allows them to operate as a bar.

“Rest assured that our home ‘Nokal’ will live on and will definitely make a comeback once the timing is right. For now, our spirit remains in Poblacion through our partner establishments (Kampai, The Spirits Library, and Ebi10),” it said.

Read their full statement below.