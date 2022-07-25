Two dancers from the "Hamilton" musical on Broadway are set to share their skills and knowledge in Manila next month.

Choreographer Stephen Viñas made the announcement on Monday, saying Karla Garcia and David Guzman's dance class will be held at 11 a.m. on August 16 at the G-Force Dance Studio in Quezon City.

He said Garcia, a Filipino-American, has performed on several TV programs, films, and Broadway shows, including "Hamilton," in which she was a swing for four years.

Guzman, on the other hand, is currently the dance captain of the popular musical.

The post showed that Garcia will teach intermediate and advanced theater jazz, while Guzman will mentor students on hip-hop contemporary fusion.

More details can be found below: