Pins advocating support for artists to be worn by legislators during SONA

MANILA - The usual fashion flair and colors during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) may be muted this year due to the pandemic, but the creativity of local designers will still be seen and felt on Monday as President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his last SONA.

A sidelight to the hybrid live and virtual event is a unique pin emblazoning the words “the future is creative” to be worn by lawmakers Vilma Santos, Sol Aragones, Christopher de Venecia, Stella Quimbo, Lucy Gomez and other congressmen representing the 81 provinces of the country.

The group comprises the Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Bloc (ACCIB) which is pursuing the fast track approval of the proposed Philippine Creative Industries Development Act.

The ACCIB has worked in partnership with the Communication Design Association of the Philippines (CDAP) in designing and producing the multicolored pins, which according to CDAP President Jowee Alviar is “inspired by the rich heritage of weaving in the country, as well as our diverse cultural backgrounds as a people.”

'The future is creative' pins for SONA 2021. Photo from the Communication Design Association of the Philippines

The wearing of the pin also supports the Freelance Workers Protection Act, which seeks to provide employment and compensation protection to self employed and freelance workers.

According to Pangasinan 4th district Rep. De Venecia, one of the 11 lawmakers who voted for the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act should be passed immediately.

“Panahon na para kilalanin bilang isang legit na sector ang Creative Economy, “ he told ABS-CBN News. “Kasama dito ang artista, pintor, manunulat, mananayaw, singer, rapper, arkitekto, chef, fashion designer, communication designer, furniture designer, pati na rin mga content creators, e-Sports athletes and gamers, comic book artists, at advertisers. Mahalaga na maging linaw at markahan ang espasyo nila sa ekonomiya.”

De Venecia also rued the economic decline of the entertainment industry which may persist even after the pandemic.

“There’s a limited market at this point. Many of our artists, who are mostly freelancers, need help. In the larger scheme of things, they should also be supported by government. Dapat kilalanin ang kontribusyon sa bayan ng artistang Pilipino.”

In her media advisory, Rep. Stella Quimbo, representative of the Second District of Marikina, cited Department of Trade and Industry figures stating that “the entirety of creative industries provides 4.8 million jobs or 11.3 percent of the total employment in 2019.”

Quimbo, along with Aragones, also underscored the role of the arts as a source of heritage, comfort, and hope amid the pandemic.

Sample products of PFC's 'Tampipi.' Photo from the Philippine Fashion Coalition

Members of the ACCIB have also supported the Philippine Fashion Coalition (PFC) in the creation of the Araw brooch that will again be worn by some legislators during this year’s SONA.

For its benefit sale for displaced fashion industry artists and workers, the PFC also packaged a “Dama Ko, Lahi Ko" "Tampipi" consisting of various novel handmade products such as caps, bags and face masks from Caraga, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Manila and Pampanga.

Each tampipi also contains the PFC rising sun brooch.