No more swimsuit parade in Miss International pageant

This year's Miss International candidates will no longer be able to strut down the catwalk in swimsuit during the finals night.

This after the removal of the swimsuit parade segment of the competition, as announced by organizers over the weekend.

Miss International will still have a swimsuit round, however, but it will be held during the closed-door preliminary evaluation.

Miss International 2023 will be held on October 26 at Yoyogi Gymnasium No. 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

The upcoming competition is said to be "the biggest and most exciting Miss International edition of all," as previously announced in the pageant's social media pages.

Nicole Borromeo will represent the Philippines in this year's Miss International. She will attempt to win the country's seventh crown.