New brands, promos mark Mitsukoshi BGC grand opening

MANILA -- Mitsukoshi in Taguig's Bonifacio Global City held its grand launch on Friday, coinciding with the Japanese department store chain's 350th anniversary.

The commercial facility, which soft-opened in November last year, is a project of Federal Land with Japanese firms Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Nomura Real Estate Holdings.

The festivities kicked off with an inauguration ceremony inspired by Japanese traditions led by Federal Land chairman Alfred Ty, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings president and CEO Toshiyuki Hosoya, and Nomura Real Estate Holdings chair and director Eiji Kutsukake.

Also present as guests of honor were Vice President Sara Duterte, Japanese ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa, Senator Alan Cayetano, and Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano.

"After 350 years of service globally, we will continue our legacy by introducing a wide range of 'Japan' to Filipino customers and bring innovations to the Filipino market," Hosoya said.

"To our joy, we witnessed the success of Mitsukoshi BGC as a Japanese mall loved by the community. We hope that this affinity continues to grow as we strive to contribute more and more to the development of BGC and the Philippines," added Kutsukake.

Two fashion brands from the Land of the Rising Sun debuted in the Philippines in time for the grand opening of Mitsukoshi BGC. SNIDEL and FRAY I.D are both known for offering sophisticated outfits with a Japanese flair.

More Japanese beauty products are now available at the mall, such as La Casta, E Standard, and Waphyto.

Until July 31, mallgoers can take part in various activities during the themed matsuri (festival) events in Mitsukoshi BGC. Among these are taiko drum performances, writing wishes and hanging them on a tree, and renting a yukata (cotton kimono), with a tuna dismantling activity on July 29 for fish and sashimi enthusiasts.

They can also enjoy discounts and gifts during the mall's week-long grand opening sale.

On top of these, Mitsukoshi BGC is also giving away a trip for two through its raffle promo which runs until August 14. A minimum purchase of P1,000 in single or accumulated receipts from any of the mall's stores grants an entry into the raffle.