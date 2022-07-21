Organizers have announced the final date and venue for the 50th Miss Intercontinental pageant.

Cindy Obeñita of the Philippines will pass her Miss Intercontinental crown on October 14 at the Meraki Resort in Egypt, as seen in a post on the pageant's Facebook page on Thursday.

Obeñita won the country's second Miss Intercontinental title in October last year, with the pageant also held in Egypt.

She is known as an advocate for cervical cancer awareness and prevention, as well as press freedom.

The country's next representative in Miss Intercontinental will be selected during the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant set on July 31.

