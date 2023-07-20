Blackpink x Starbucks collection. Handout

MANILA -- Starbucks has teamed up with the K-pop girl group Blackpink to introduce a new beverage and a line of merchandise.

The limited-edition collaboration for the Asia-Pacific region was launched in the Philippines on Thursday to select media and influencers, with the products to be released to the public starting July 25.

The Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino serves as the centerpiece of the collection. The beverage blends strawberry syrup and dark mocha sauce with oat milk and chocolate curls, and is topped with light pink whipped cream and a heart-shaped chocolate.

Priced at P475, the drink comes with a Blackpink-themed reusable cup and straw.

Also part of the collaboration are 11 types of drinkware that feature a pink and black color palette and graffiti designs. Prices range from P1,395 for a doodle mug to a P6,795 for a sparkly rhinestone tumbler.

Lifestyle accessories, meanwhile, include a keychain worth P1,395 to a yoga mat that costs P4,295.

"Blackpink is synonymous with an authenticity that is bold and confident, making them an inspiring force that transcends geographies and cultures," said Erin Silvoy, vice president for product and marketing for Starbucks Asia Pacific.

"We are so thrilled to partner with one of the biggest icons of this generation."

Aside from the Philippines, Starbucks' Blackpink-themed collection will also be released at select stores in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.