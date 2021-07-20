Miss Universe 2021 to be held in Israel in December

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi crowns Miss Mexico Andrea Meza after besting 74 other contestants during the Miss Universe 2020 pageant night at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA on May 17, 2021. Rodrigo Varela, Getty Images/AFP

The Miss Universe organization announced on Monday that the 70th edition of the pageant will be held in Israel at the end of the year.

The coronation night will be broadcast live globally in December 2021 from Eilat, a port city in the south tip of Israel.

The organization announced the venue through a video, showing past and recent Miss Universe winners, released across its social media channels.

Among those shown in the compilation are the Philippines’ own Margie Moran, who won in 1973; Pia Wurtzbach, 2015; and Catriona Gray, 2018.

70 YEARS! 👑 The 70th #MISSUNIVERSE competition is heading to ....Eilat, Israel! 🎉 MISS UNIVERSE will air live around the world December 2021.



Stay tuned for more information or visit https://t.co/25sAUG0jBb pic.twitter.com/gX0XAPXfUg — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) July 20, 2021

In total, the Philippines’ has produced four Miss Universe winners, including Gloria Diaz in 1969.

The country has been on an 11-year streak of its representatives placing in the semifinals of the pageant, starting with Venus Raj in 2010.

Rabiya Mateo, the Philippines’ 2020 delegate, finished in the top 21.

Mateo’s successor, who will be crowned on September 25, will compete in the international pageant in Israel.

RELATED VIDEO