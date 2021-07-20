Miss Universe 2021 to be held in Israel in December

The Miss Universe organization announced on Monday that the 70th edition of the pageant will be held in Israel at the end of the year.
The coronation night will be broadcast live globally in December 2021 from Eilat, a port city in the south tip of Israel.
The organization announced the venue through a video, showing past and recent Miss Universe winners, released across its social media channels.
Among those shown in the compilation are the Philippines’ own Margie Moran, who won in 1973; Pia Wurtzbach, 2015; and Catriona Gray, 2018.
In total, the Philippines’ has produced four Miss Universe winners, including Gloria Diaz in 1969.
The country has been on an 11-year streak of its representatives placing in the semifinals of the pageant, starting with Venus Raj in 2010.
Rabiya Mateo, the Philippines’ 2020 delegate, finished in the top 21.
Mateo’s successor, who will be crowned on September 25, will compete in the international pageant in Israel.
RELATED VIDEO