DOT launches Halal Culinary Tourism series on Muslim festival Eid’l Adha

Healthy herbs and spices used for cooking Halal dishes from Babu Kwan restaurant in Cagayan de Oro City. Photo courtesy of the Department of Tourism

MANILA – The Department of Tourism (DOT) launched the Halal Culinary Tourism series on Tuesday, which also happened to be the celebration of the Muslim festival Eid’l Adha.

Available for viewing on the department’s social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, the tourism series “showcases unique culinary finds in Mindanao.”

“Food is an important part of a tourism experience. It gives us a glimpse of a place’s culture and heritage,” said Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat in a statement.

Bay Tal Mal’s Tiyulah Itum, a stew dish with braised beef or goat, originated from the Tausug tribe. Photo courtesy of the Department of Tourism

“Through the development of Halal Culinary Tourism, we are encouraging the discovery and familiarity with the traditions of our Muslim brothers and sisters,” she added.

Puyat, however, stressed that “Halal is not exclusive to Muslims” as it is for everybody to enjoy.

The launching video of the project features Halal-certified and Muslim-friendly establishments across Mindanao including Black Seed Burger in Davao City, SpiChef in Davao City, Bay Tal Mal in Zamboanga City, and Hashy’s Cuisine in Cotabato City.

A hearty Halal dish is about to be served in Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City. Photo courtesy of the Department of Tourism

Also featured are Babu Kwan and Torogan Kape in Cagayan de Oro City, Pater al-Kuwait House of Palapa in Iligan City, Dennis Coffee Garden in Zamboanga City, Mama Ping in Cotabato City, Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City, and Radin’s Guinamos in Agusan del Sur.

The project is the result of a partnership between the DOT and the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).