MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ADIDAS' TECHNICAL KIT FOR FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Handout

Adidas recently presented its biggest-ever women football's kit bag in time for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

From sport bra engineering to in-kit period support, adidas has partnered with experts in the field to deliver best in class product solutions and services to support its players through every jump, tackle, pass and strike this summer.

Adidas will have 10 federations in total competing at this year's tournament, including Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Jamaica, Italy, Japan, Philippines, Spain, and Sweden.

ASICS GT-2160 MAKES PARIS FASHION WEEK DEBUT

Handout

Paris Fashion Week was in full swing at the Dover Street Market as Asics debuted its GT-2160, a premium concept sneaker created in partnership with top fashion brands.

The two-floor, collaborative pop-up event showcased the different variations of GT-2160, as interpreted by the likes of Cecilie Bahnsen, DIME, Hal Studios, and AIREI.

The GT-2160 is the brand’s pinnacle of Asics SportStyle running technology, and the celebrative collaboration aims to showcase their evolution since the 2010s. The iconic design language now sports an updated silhouette and three new colorways.

LANDERS OPENS 9TH STORE IN ARCA SOUTH TAGUIG

Handout

Landers Superstore recently opened its 9th store in the country.

Located at Arca South in Taguig, the new branch offers hard-to-find brands, specialty items, grocery staples, and locally sourced produce.

Food choices include the in-house restaurant Landers Central and Doppio Cafe, which serves drinks and desserts.

Landers Arca South offers exclusive perks for members such as free haircut at Federal Barbers, low-priced medicines and wellness supplies at Capital Care Pharmacy, and discounted fuel and Solane LPG at Landers-Caltex gas station.

Shoppers need to apply for membership in-store or at Landers' website.

ITOOH HOMESTYLE'S SITEWIDE SALE

ITOOH Homestyle is holding its second birthday celebration with a sitewide sale, offering discounts at up to 80% on a wide range of home items.

Featured products include the Boori Adjustable Tidy Learning Table, Tori Pink Polypropylene Armchair, Raven Bloom Rattan Accent Chair, Carolina Wooden Tray, Hadiza Wooden Bench Chair, Umbra Natural Spoon Clock, Os Series Standard Desk, and Kantennah Leather Accent Chair, among others.

The sale runs until July 31 at the ITOOH Homestyle platform.

LUSH X SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE COLLAB

Handout

Lush has released an exclusive product collection after the success of Nintendo + Illumination’s animated action comedy "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Products include a Princess Peach body spray, Mario and Luigi shower gels, and a mystery Question Block bath bomb with power-up soaps hidden inside.

These are exclusively available in Lush stores, on the Lush app, and the brand's website.

TEFAL COOKWARE JOINS LAZADA SUPER BRAND DAY

Handout

Tefal Cookware is offering discounts of up to 65% on select items as it joins the Lazada Super Brand Day this July 18.

Featured products include the Cooking Source Purple Velvet 3-Piece Set, Comfort Ladle, Cook ‘N Clean Frypan 20cm, Cook ‘N Clean Frypan, Everyday Cooking Frypan, Day by Day 8-Piece Set, and So Chef 6-Piece Set, among others.

Tefal Cookware is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corp. Aside from Lazada, it is also available at Rustan's, Abenson Home, All Home, Anson’s, Landers, Metro Department Store, Robinsons Department Store, S&R, SM Home, The Landmark, The SM Store, True Value, and True Home, Trunc.ph, BeautyMnl, Birch, Knots & Pans, and Shopee.

UNIQLO TO OPEN 3 NEW STORES IN PH

Japanese apparel retainer Uniqlo is welcoming the Fall/Winter season with three new stores across the Philippines -- SM Sto. Tomas, Batangas, Cebu City's Ayala Central Bloc, and Robinsons Tacloban.

More information about the new stores will follow in the coming months.