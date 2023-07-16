Some of the adults who graduated from kindergarten at the Tabunan Elementary School in Malita, Davao Occidental on July 12, 2023. Courtesy: Tabunan Elementary School

DAVAO — Wednesday, July 12, marked a unique graduation ceremony at the Tabunan Elementary School in Malita, Davao Occidental as 18 adults, donned in togas, walked along the school's aisle as they finished kindergarten.

The pupil-parents, accompanied by their children and grandchildren, were members of the local Tagakaulo tribe, who were reportedly deprived of access to education due to poverty and the distance of their homes from the nearest public school.

Class adviser Romnick Masayao said it was the first time that his school accepted parent-pupil learning as an initiative by one of their teachers.

Out of his 45 kindergarten learners, 18 were parent-pupils aged 25 to 56 years old.

"Hindi sila nakapag-aral noong bata pa sila dahil ayaw silang pag-aralin ng kanilang mga magulang dahil malayo ang kanilang paaralan sa kanilang bahay at takot ang kanilang mga magulang na baka may mangyari sa kanila sa daan," Masayao said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

(They were unable to go to school when they were young because their parents didn't want them to. The school was so far from their homes and their parents were scared that something might happen to them along the way if they went to school.)

"Wala rin po kasi silang suporta na nakukuha galing sa kanilang mga magulang at mas gusto na lang nila na mag-asawa na lamang," he added.

(They didn't get any support from their parents; they would rather get married.)

During classes, the adult learners were separated because teachers observed they feeling embarrassed when mixed with the younger students.

But Masayao said the adults were easy to handle as they came from the same Lumad tribe, and they were also determined to learn.

"Isa rin po kasi akong Tagakaulo kaya mas madali po silang nakapag-open up sa akin at nasasabi po nila ang kanilang nararamdaman," he said.

(I am also from the Tagakaulo tribe, that's why it was easy for them to open up to me and tell me what they felt.)

"Proud po akong sabihin na mula sa hindi marunong sumulat ng kanilang ng mga pangalan ay ilan po sa kanila ay marunong nang magbasa ng Tagalog."

(I am proud to say that from being unable to write their own names, they can now read Tagalog.)

Masayao said the adult learners are a testament that it is never too late to pursue one's dreams.

"Ang pag-aaral ay wala sa edad. Ito po ay choice natin kung gusto po talaga nating matuto. Laging tandaan na ang paaralan ay bukas para sa lahat ng gustong matuto. Wala itong pinipiling edad, kasarian o estado ng buhay," Masayao said.

(Age does not matter when it comes to learning. Being willing to learn is a choice. Let's remember that schools are always open for anyone who wants to learn. It does not discriminate based on age, sex, or status on life.)

— Report from Hernel Tocmo