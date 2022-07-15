Photo from Miss Philippines Earth Facebook page

MANILA – After making headlines because of several disqualified candidates over their height, the Miss Philippines Earth 2022 announced Friday its top 20.

The Top 20 candidates will compete in the pageant’s on-site coronation night in Coron, Palawan in August.

This after three candidates were disqualified Thursday because they fell short of the MPE’s height requirement.

It was a twist that surprised pageant fans, considering that the ladies in question, along with 35 other delegates, have already competed in the virtual preliminary competitions of the pageant.

Designer Angela Okol of Surigao, singer-model Cess Cruz of Antipolo, and model Renee Coleen Sta. Teresa of Batangas eliminated midway through the competition.

MPE organizer Lorraine Schuck told ABS-CBN News that the organization stands by its decision.

The following made the cut from a field of 38 candidates, who competed in various online preliminary competitions in the long gown, swimwear, beauty of face, environmental advocacy and other categories:

1 Merhyl Kit Paraluman (Alabel, Sarangani)

2 Trisha Van Eldik (Balagtas, Bulacan)

3 Nice Lampad (Bayugan City)

4 Kiara Liane Wellington (Cebu City)

5 Rache Santos (Dipolog City)

6 Chrisdalyn Abrenica ( Filipino Community, Dubai, Uae)

7 Jasmine Paguio ( Filipino Community, Toronto Canada )

8 Jimema Tempra (Jasaan, Misamis Oriental)

9 Danielle Mckaye Ouano Dela Cruz (Kauswagan, Lanao Del Norte)

10 Eryka Vina Talavera Tan (Legazpi City)

11 Trina Martinez (Makati City)

12 Jennifer De Asis (Mandaluyong City)

13 Justiene Ortega (City Of Manila)

14 Alexandra Jean Bejarin (Midsayap, North Cotabato)

15 Jazmine Calma (Municipality Of Pateros)

16 Micaela Legarda (Muntinlupa City)

17 Maria Lourdez De Leon (Quezon City)

18 Jarizz Borcelas (Sagay City)

19 Jenny Ramp (Santa Ignacia, Tarlac)

20 Angel Santos (Trece Martires City)

A2Z and Kapamilya platforms will air the coronation of the 22nd edition of Miss Philippines Earth in Palawan on August 7.