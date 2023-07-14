READ: Miss Supranational 2023 Top 5 Q&A

The Top 5 candidates of Miss Supranational 2023. YouTube/Miss & Mister Supranational

"What makes a good brand ambassador for this organization?"

This was the question given to the Top 5 candidates of Miss Supranational 2023 during the final round of the pageant.

Check out their answers below:

EMMA ROSE COLLINGRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM (THIRD RUNNER-UP)

"I believe that a quality that is required of a great brand ambassador is relatability. I think that I have stood on this stage, I stand here with the message that our experiences in life don't have to define us but they can strengthen us. This is a message that I want to take globally. I want to continue to work with women across the globe, to continue to support and empower them through the obstacles that they have had to overcome in life. And I think that this, mixed with my own story is... the relatability is what makes an incredible brand ambassador. And someone who will make people not only feel seen but also heard. I think this is the power of a beauty queen."

PAULINE AMELINCKX, PHILIPPINES (FIRST RUNNER-UP)

"It would be dedication -- dedication to this journey, dedication to the people who've brought her up to this journey, and dedication of course with the organization that she'll end up working with. This is such a beautiful experience, and she has to be someone who can bring people together, someone who knows that this is not a one-woman journey. We all have our differences, but we also realize that we have so much in common. And we are now gathered here on this stage, transcending our own borders, bringing nations together."

SANCLER FRANTZ KONZEN, BRAZIL (SECOND RUNNER-UP)

"My personality. My personality is something that I can say is something different, powerful, and I am totally able to work with a powerful organization to continue this amazing job to inspire women from all over the world. I am a leader, I know who I am, I know what I want, I am a free woman. And I am totally able to motivate people and to inspire people from all over the world to work together and to fight for their dreams."

ANDREA AGUILERA, ECUADOR (WINNER)

"For me, working with Miss Supranational organization will be the greatest honor of my life. I could travel around the world, carry its legacy. I would really love to start my own foundation to help single moms to find employment. But one of the most important things for me, the Miss Supranational platform."

DANG THANH NGAN, VIETNAM (FOURTH RUNNER-UP)

"Today I'm standing here, I'm ready to take on this responsibility of being the next Miss Supranational by pursuing for community and inspiring women not only in my country but also around the world."