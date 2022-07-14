Cabinet secretaries join other guests during the unveiling of a giant mural formally reopening the famous tourist destination on October 26, 2018, after a six-month closure to tourists. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — (UPDATED) Boracay made it to the list of "World's 50 Greatest Places in 2022" by TIME Magazine.

In an article by Charlie Campbell for the magazine's August 1 issue, Boracay was cited for its successful recovery after its rehabilitation.

Boracay was closed to tourists for half a year in 2018 as the government embarked on a 6-month cleanup and rehabilitation of the island.

The steady flow of tourists to the island, famous for its powdery white sand, had led to overcrowding and environmental degradation over the years.

"It had become known as 'paradise lost,' or a 'cesspool,' as former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte described it after it was tainted by sewage. The once brilliant white sand and clear waters of Boracay island were choking on the trash and traffic that comes from 2 million annual visitors. It reached a nadir in 2018 when Duterte closed down all tourism on the island for six months — an emergency band-aid for decades of ecological abuse," Campbell wrote.

"Then the pandemic struck, and the Philippines closed its borders, halting even domestic tourism to Boracay. It took a severe toll on the local economy, but the silver lining was that this 4-sq.-mi. speck in the Visayas island chain had proper time to truly recover," he added.

Campbell noted that tourists can now enjoy the beauty of Boracay anew.

"As of February 2022, international visitors can finally revel in this revamped, recuperated, natural playground after what was effectively a three-year convalescence. Locals report the return of flora and fauna, like sea turtles, and hospitality has come back just as spectacularly," he wrote.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomed the recognition.

"The DOT affirms its pride and honor as Boracay Island once again proved its allure as a tourist haven. Such recognition will surely help us attain our goal of regaining our position in the global market,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said.

Boracay is only one of two destinations from Southeast Asia in the list, the other being Bali in Indonesia.

Also among TIME's list this year are Seoul in South Korea, Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Doha in Qatar, São Paulo in Brazil, and even the International Space Station.

TIME said it chose this year's places by soliciting nominations from its international network of correspondents and contributors, "with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences."

RELATED VIDEO: