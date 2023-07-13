MANILA – Former Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCO) chair Liza Dino has revealed that her father, former Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Martin Dino, is battling stage 4 cancer.

In a Facebook post, Liza shared then-and-now photos of her and her dad, showing how her father is powering through his illness.

“So yeah, my dad is fighting the big C (stage 4) but we won’t let it defeat us,” she said.

“I just realized it's been a year now since we found out he is sick and while it's been difficult for our family, we are inspired by my papa’s determination and fighting spirit.”

Liza said her father is determined to defeat cancer because there are many things he still wants to accomplish.

“Ang dami nya pang gustong gawin. Ang dami nya pang gustong matulungan and I know nagpapalakas sya dahil gusto nyang bumalik sa public service,” she said.

Although they are in a difficult spot, Liza said challenges like this only made her realize how there is so much to be thankful for.

“I’m looking at our photo and I just realized, when challenges like these come your way, you can’t help but be grateful just for the fact that you get live another day; that being happy doesn’t take that much because you recognize the value of the little things in life,” she said.

To end her post, Liza said she is proud of her dad for courageously fighting cancer.

“I'm so happy to see you happy papa. Your hair! Omg, it’s back. You look great! Im so proud of you. And look at that smile. Never nawala ang charm. Jusko, kaya guapo pa rin!!! Ang tapang mo papa. Basta laban tayo. Nandito kami sa likod mo! Love you!”