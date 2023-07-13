FIRST LOOK: Joanna Ampil as Engineer in 'Miss Saigon'

Joanna Ampil plays the role of Engineer in the newest production of Miss Saigon. Facebook/@shefftheatres



Sheffield Theatres has released the first production photos for the new reimagined production of "Miss Saigon."

Part of the cast is Joanna Ampil, who previously played the lead role of Kim across international productions of the musical.

The Filipina stage veteran has returned for a landmark portrayal as the Engineer -- the first woman to play the role.

Reposting her photos on Instagram Stories, Ampil said: "It's showtime!"

Ampil earlier said she is "beyond thrilled" to be the first woman to play the role of the Engineer in "Miss Saigon."

With her performance, she hopes to "champion the Asian perspective and answer some of the racist and misogynistic overtones in this new staging," and "to execute the role as a woman of strength, sensitivity, grit, complete with flaws and a whole lot of heart."

"In addition to that, it will hopefully open doors to so many of my fellow actors regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender identity, and religious beliefs to color-blind casting, break barriers, and represent," Ampil said.