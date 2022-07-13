'Thor: Love and Thunder' mural painted by Jappy Agoncillo at the C1 Building (Central Square Mall parking lot) in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

MANILA — Marvel has unveiled a mural of its latest film "Thor: Love and Thunder" at Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Disney Studios and Marvel Philippines collaborated with Filipino artist Jappy Agoncillo, who made the mural at the C1 Building.

For Agoncillo it was a dream come true to collaborate with Marvel and share his art.

“I spent a lot of time growing up reading comics, drawing, and watching animated films on VHS. So when Marvel approached me for this project, it felt so natural because I matured with these stories when I became an artist in my own right,” the 27-year-old mural artist said.

In his work, Agoncillo wanted to showcase that both Thor Odinson and Jane Foster are equal in their powers and abilities.

“I portrayed them side-by-side to show that no one is stronger or better than the other. They are two halves of the same whole, which I think is the essence of the film,” Agoncillo said.

“I think in general Filipinos love taking pictures. It’s another thing for them to shoot photographs with and show their families and friends, and make them excited to see the film,” he added.

Asked for his advice to aspiring artists, Agoncillo said: “I always tell people that once you have the sense of being an artist in your soul, you can’t get rid of it, so just keep on creating."

"If you want to work with brands like Marvel and Disney, then make art that would get them to notice your work. But as always, be patient because it doesn’t happen overnight. It will happen in the right place at the right time,” he added.