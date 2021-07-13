Death Stranding: Director's Cut to be launched on PlayStation 5 in September

Handout

MANILA -- Sony recently announced that Death Stranding is getting a director's cut for the PlayStation 5.

Set to be released in the Philippines on September 24, Death Stranding: Director's Cut is fully remastered and includes new content and enhanced gameplay features for Sony's next-gen console.

Players can experience environment effects with the DualSense controller's haptic feedback, as well as experience near-instant load times, among others.

They can choose from two picture modes -- Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and up to 60 FPS, and Fidelity Mode in native 4K.

The standard disc edition of Death Stranding: Director's Cut is priced at P2,490.

Watch the trailer below: