Blackpink during its online concert last January 31, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@BLACKPINK



Top Korean girl group Blackpink is set to hold a virtual concert through the hit game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' (PUBG) platform, the game announced Tuesday.

This comes ahead of the group's comeback slated for August.

PUBG said the concert will be held from July 22 to 23 and July 29 in North and South America.

In the rest of the world, the concert will be held from July 23 to 24, and July 30 to 31.

To receive in-game concert tickets, fans may download the game before July 15, and a "concert resource pack" may be downloaded the next day.

Blackpink's management company YG Entertainment earlier announced that the top K-pop girl group is at the "final stage of recording its album" set to come out on August.

Their last whole-group project was the band's first full-length album “The Album,” which was released in October 2020 and sold over a million copies.