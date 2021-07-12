READ: Bb. Pilipinas 2021 Top 13 in question-and-answer round

The winners of this year's Bb. Pilipinas 2021 pageant. Photo by Bruce Casanova, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

MANILA -- Thirteen candidates took part in the question and answer round of Binibining Pilipinas 2021 over the weekend.

Below is the full transcript of the Q&A segment of the pageant:

CANDIDATE NO. 3 PATRIZIA GARCIA

Question: "If you can speak to all Filipinos abroad, what are you most proud of as a Pinay despite the grueling pandemic situation in the Philippines?"

Answer: "Filipinos are known to be resilient people, and we have proven this because we have overcome the pandemic. Although the pandemic may not end but we see that Filipinos are fighting strong even if they are undergoing problems or they lost their livelihoods. They're fighting for their family. And my purpose here as your Binibini is to be able to help all Filipinos become stronger and inspire them as well. Thank you."

CANDIDATE NO. 15 KAREN LAURRIE MENDOZA

Question: "Ngayon madalas nating naririnig na it's okay not to be okay. My question is, when is it okay to not be okay, and when is it not okay to be not okay?"

Answer: "You know, sometimes it's hard to move on especially if we lost our loved ones. When we're depressed, when we have anxiety, but most of all when we want to move forward in life. You know, my favorite saying in the movie 'Inside Out' is 'embrace your sadness.' Because in embracing your sadness, you will feel happiness afterwards. Thank you."

CANDIDATE NO. 19 GABRIELLE CAMILLE BASIANO (FIRST RUNNER-UP)

Question: "In what ways can a female public servant or politician could be more effective than a male politician?"

Answer: "Well, I really understand that all of us are doing their best to give the best service to everyone. And I can say that men servants are very strong when it comes to making decisions and with women they are very passionate when it comes to the things that they are doing and they are very sensitive with the feelings of other people. And that's what makes woman servants different from men."

CANDIDATE NO. 24 MA. FRANCESCA TARUC

Question: "Given the pandemic situation now in the Philippines, should vaccination be a choice or a mandate?"

Answer: "Vaccination should be a choice. I still remember the days when we were all longing for vaccines to be created. And now that vaccines are available, we get to hesitate because we fear the side effects. But I encourage everyone to choose to get vaccinated because this is the big step for us to move forward and to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Thank you."

CANDIDATE NO. 27 GRACIELLA LEHMANN

Question: "What are your thoughts about romantic relationships which began and developed on social media during the pandemic lockdown?"

Answer: "To be completely honest, there is nothing wrong with loving relationships that come from social media. Because as we all know, we have harnessed the power of social media and this is something that we should celebrate. Because love knows no time, love knows no place. Even in social media, we can meet someone and we can be in love. Thank you."

CANDIDATE NO. 7 MEIJI CRUZ (SECOND RUNNER-UP)

Question: "These days, beauty queens are also considered as beauty athletes with all the training we undergo. What is your message of inspiration to all Filipino athletes who are competing in the forthcoming Olympics in Japan given the pandemic situation?"

Answer: "As a candidate myself, I understand and I completely agree that we are like athletes because we are required to be disciplined, we are required to give our 100% passion and focus on whatever we will do. And to our athletes, I know that you have also waited for this to happen again, and this will happen again in Japan and it's a good sign, and it means that there's hope. And we will go back to normal. Thank you."

CANDIDATE NO. 23 JASHMIN LYN DIMACULANGAN

Question: "So much has happened to us in the course of the year when we emerge from this crisis. What positive change do you foresee happening to humanity in general?"

Answer: "Something positive that I have witnessed during the pandemic is how resilient and adaptable people are. We have been put through a lot the past year but still we find ways to help one another. And at the end of the day, as long as we put our generosity and charity first, then together we can heal and we can get through this crisis. Thank you."

CANDIDATE NO. 1 SAMANTHA ALEXANDRA PANLILIO (BB. PILIPINAS GRAND INTERNATIONAL 2021)

Question: "Name something you learned and did the first time during the pandemic which you consider as the most life-changing of all."

Answer: "The one thing that I did during the pandemic was actually cook food for frontliners because I love to cook and I also have a food vlog which I do in my spare time. It was such a fulfilling and humbling experience, helping these people and helping contribute to the people who are actually in the front lines helping us Filipinos. I hope that what I did inspired other women to also help out one another. Because the only way that we can survive and heal and recover through this pandemic is if we help one another. Thank you."

CANDIDATE NO. 8 PATRICIA DENISE BABISTA

Question: "Fake news, bashing, rants, and the like are abound on social media. Why do you think they should not be part of the new beautiful even if they encourage social interactions on this platform?"

Answer: "Social media is such a beautiful technology that has [been] given to us. But there is always limitations so I hope that in social media, we will create a space where there is no hate. Thank you."

CANDIDATE NO. 25 HONEY CARTASANO

Question: "Amidst the hardships and suffering the world is facing now, if you're given the chance to face God and ask one question, what will that be and why?"

Answer: "If I will be having a chance to ask God, it is why? But I know that everything happens for a reason. We may be facing [a] pandemic right now and there's so much uncertainty, but this revealed that every Filipino has a heart of a hero. So thank you God for everything even though we're facing this pandemic. Thank you to all the Filipino heroes. Thank you."

CANDIDATE NO. 17 HANNAH ARNOLD (BB. PILIPINAS INTERNATIONAL 2021)

Question: "Given the reach and power of social media, do you believe that genuine freedom of speech exists in the Philippines nowadays? Why or why not?"

Answer: "First of all, freedom of speech is a basic human right that we all must remember. And it is important for a democracy. And with our upcoming election, we definitely need free speech. For example on Twitter, we are limited to a few characters, and what I have seen from these tweets has been powerful and has helped me think about who I would like to vote for in the upcoming election. Thank you."

CANDIDATE NO. 10 MAUREEN MONTAGNE (BB. PILIPINAS GLOBE 2021)

Question: "Now that compassion is needed more than ever, what is your most recent act of kindness and how did this affect others?"

Answer: "During the pandemic, I was in Siargao. And together friends and I banded together and we created the Siargao community kitchen. It was a trying time and everyone felt how hard it was. Our hearts were heavy but together we rose, together we supported our communities and provided our hot meals and assistance to everyone on the island and helped as much as we could. And for me it proved that together, community conquers all."

CANDIDATE NO. 12 CINDERELLA FAYE OBENITA (BB. PILIPINAS INTERCONTINENTAL 2021)

Question: "How important are luxury items like bags, clothes, and jewelry for a woman when the national economy is down and struggling?"

Answer: "In life we always find ourselves in a crossroad of choices. Women always have a choice whether to prioritize luxury items while we are facing a pandemic, and also they have a choice to embrace a concept of a new beautiful which is responsive to the needs of the time, adaptive to the change of times. And I think I would choose to be that woman who understands the problems of the Philippines, the problems of my community, so that we would be able to uplift each other. And I would be that kind of woman who would comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable."

