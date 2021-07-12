LOOK: Former Miss Earth Jamie Herrell graduates from Cebu university

MANILA -- Jamie Herrell is celebrating another milestone years after winning the Miss Earth pageant.

The beauty queen took to Instagram to share that she has graduated from University of San Jose - Recoletos in Cebu.

"BA in Liberal Arts and Commerce Major in Marketing and Communications," she said in the caption.

Herrell represented the Miss Earth pageant in 2014 and won the crown.

Other Miss Earth winners from the country include Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karla Henry (2008).

The Miss Earth Philippines pageant, which sends delegates to Miss Earth, will be shown on the Kapamilya Channel at 10 a.m. on August 8, Sunday.

