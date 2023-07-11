Regine Velasquez leads fund-raising concert for artists

MANILA -- OPM veteran Regine Velasquez is set to headline a benefit concert for deserving artists and communities as part of the anniversary celebration of the Samsung Performance Arts Theater.

Entitled "Open Doors," the concert will also feature National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, Philippine Madrigal Singers, Alice Reyes Dance Company, Markki Stroem, Poppert Bernadas, Menchu Lauchengco Yulo, and soprano Lara Maigue.

The Manila Philharmonic Orchestra and the Steps Dance Studio will also be part of the event.

Proceeds from the event will be for the benefit of community art groups so they can better rent and access world-class spaces.

"We believe that the opportunity to perform on a stage such as ours will not only boost creativity but also broaden artistic dreams and ambitions. It all begins when someone opens the door," said Christopher Mohnani, director of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

Samsung Performance Arts Theater was inaugurated a year ago and has since been a home to both Filipino and foreign productions.

"Open Doors" will be held on Friday, July 14.