Honda releases new incarnation of Honda Rebel

The new Honda Rebel1100. Handout photo

MANILA -- Motorcycle manufacturer Honda Philippines, Inc. (HPI) recently rolled out its newest version of the Honda Rebel1100 for the local big bike enthusiast.

The new model, aq bigger version of the Rebel 500, features a modern bobber design, a classic single-round LED headlight, and hunched fuel tank.

Its relaxed riding stance allows the rider to experience a more comfortable riding experience, ideal for both long and short-distance travels.

The Rebel1100 also offers mobility in style with its front fork, exhaust and shock absorber. It comes in two-color choices: Gunmetal Black Metallic and Iridium Gray Metallic.

Another feature is its riding suspension settings. The big bike’s front fork is set to a lying angle for cruiser-like styling which contributes to a smooth ride. It is also equipped with preload adjusters that can be set according to the riders' preference.

The Rebel1100 runs on a 1,083cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled, single-overhead Cam (SOHC) engine capable of producing 64kW of power at 7,000rpm, and 98Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. It is combined with a bike’s 6-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) – automatic-style shifting clutch.

It also comes with Cruise Control, and advanced Selectable Riding Mode.

The Cruise Control feature allows the rider to maintain a steady speed within a specified range. This greatly helps reduce fatigue when traveling long distances making sure the rider arrives comfortable after a long road trip.

Meanwhile, the Selectable Riding Mode enables the rider to choose from four performance modes: Standard, Sport, Rain, and User, each of which offers different levels of power feel, torque control, engine brake, and shift schedule.

The bike offers advanced performance features while maintaining safety its front and rear disc brakes two-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with Wheelie Control.

It comes with a suggested retail price of P650,000.