Honda to export Philippine-made motorcycle to New Zealand

The Honda XRM125 motorcycle to be exported in New Zealand Starting April. Photo: Honda Philippines

MANILA - A motorcycle made in the Philippines will be exported to New Zealand starting April, Honda Philippines Inc said Monday.

In a statement, Honda said it would export XRM125 to New Zealand to cater to its on and off-road demand for dairy and livestock industry workers.

"We see the exportation of these motorcycle units as the perfect opportunity to put Philippine-made motorcycles on the map since we can also consider ourselves as a motorcycle-riding country," HPI President Susumu Mitsuishi said.

Aside from Philippine pride, exporting the motorcycle will help provide and sustain jobs in the manufacturing industry, Mitsuishi said.

The XRM125 is a model exclusively for the Philippines but whose demand has also risen outside the country, the company said.

Honda Philippines said it could help New Zealand's agri workers with its 125cc PGM-Fi engine with under cowl. It's also fit for off-road use and long rides with its handlebars, knuckle guard, front fender and its 3.9L tank capacity and 65.4 km/L fuel consumption, HPI added.

Agri workers can take advantage of its large utility box, pillion step, muffler, CRF-inspired headlight and digital meter panel, HPI said.

In the Philippines, the model retails for P67,000 to 73,600, HPI said. Its total production reached over 1.83 million units since it was introduced in December 2001, it added.