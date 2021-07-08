Smart lighting brand Nanoleaf launched in PH

Nanoleaf's Shapes line is targeted at gamers and streamers. Handout

MANILA -- Nanoleaf, known worldwide for its range of smart lighting panels, is now available in the Philippines.

In a recent virtual event with members of the media, Nanoleaf co-founder and chief operating officer Christian Yan said they have been waiting "a long, long time" to launch in the country.

"We hope that in the next years, everyone in the Philippines can really try and experience Nanoleaf products," he said.

"We have some cool products to come, and Nanoleaf is here to stay," Yan said, adding that the company currently has operations in Pampanga.

Founded by three engineers in 2012, Nanoleaf has offices in Shenzhen, Paris, and Toronto. Its products are available in over 100 countries, with Apple being one of its closest partners, according to Yan.

For its Philippine launch, Nanoleaf introduced its Shapes line, which is targeted mainly at gamers and streamers.

Also available in the country is the Elements line, which features a wood-grain veneer finish to complement furniture.

Nanoleaf's Elements line can add sophistication to any space. Handout

Each lighting system is composed of touch-reactive LED panels with colors that can be customized using the Nanoleaf App, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit, or Samsung SmartThings.

The kit also includes mounting plates, linkers, double-sided adhesive mounting tapes, a controller, a power supply unit, and a quick start guide.

Nanoleaf products can be purchased on its official flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee.