Pepe Diokno shoots first ad of Anne Curtis and daughter Dahlia

Anne Curtis and daughter Dahlia in a scene from their commercial

MANILA -- Anne Curtis proudly dropped Tuesday on her social media account her first-ever commercial with daughter Dahlia Amelie.

“Ay susss naman this little girl!!" Curtis-Smith gushed in her post which has reached almost 200,000 views as of posting.

Director Pepe Diokno told ABS-CBN News that it was a breeze shooting Curtis and Dahlia, who is now one year and four months old.

“Napakasayang shoot with Anne and Dahlia," said Diokno of the Huggies shoot in mid-June. “Dahlia is so malikot and so full of energy kaya it was fun to watch 'yung interaction nilang mag-ina. Dahlia was so comfortable kaya hindi kami nahirapan!”

Diokno previously directed an online another commercial of the actress while she was still in Australia. Curtis took a leave from showbiz in December 2019 to focus on her life as a full-time

mother in Australia, where she gave birth to Dahlia and where she and husband Erwan Heussaff quarantined before they returned to Manila last February 2021.

Dahlia practically grew up virtually in the public eye with her parents’ diligent recording on social media of her highlights and activities as a baby and toddler.

Pending her full comeback to television and movies, Curtis has prioritized her hands-on approach in taking care of Dahlia.

On her first birthday last March, the actress described her love for Dahlia. “She owns every little bit of my heart. I love her to the moon and back infinity times," she said, also sharing a quote from Robert Munsch children's book "Love You Forever," "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living, my baby you'll be."