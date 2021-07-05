In tribute video, National Museum recalls cultural, heritage projects supported by PNoy

The National Museum of the Philippines has released a video to pay tribute to the late former president Benigno Aquino III who passed away in June.

In a Facebook post, the National Museum released a video tribute to express its gratitude to Aquino, who supported the restoration and creation of national museums all over the Philippines during his administration.

The 7-minute long video highlighted the accomplishments of the National Museum during the Aquino administration, which includes the National Museum of Natural History project which was started in 2013, and opened to the public in 2018.

Several regional museums and satellite offices were constructed and developed during Aquino's term, including museums in Batanes, Vigan, Marinduque, Bohol and Iloilo, among others.

The Aquino administration, likewise, supported the heritage preservation projects of the National Museum, including the restoration of churches damaged by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake which struck Bohol and Cebu in 2013, and the damage brought by Typhoon Yolanda in the La Inmaculada Concepcion Parish Church in Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

"The National Museum of the Philippines is honored and grateful to be instrumental in the cultural heritage projects and programs aligned with the nation-building vision of President Aquino and his administration."

Watch more in iWantTFC

Aquino succumbed to renal failure as a result of diabetes. He died peacefully in his sleep, hours after he was rushed to hospital on June 24, his family said. He was laid to rest on June 26.

Following Aquino's death, President Rodrigo Duterte declareed a "period of national mourning" from June 24 to July 3.