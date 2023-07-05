Korina Sanchez signs with ABS-CBN for 'Rated Korina'

ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, Korina Sanchez, and ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez during the contract signing of the show 'Rated Korina' at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City on Wednesday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Veteran broadcast journalist Korina Sanchez on Wednesday inked a contract with ABS-CBN for her show "Rated Korina," sealing her comeback to the network.

"I always knew that I was going to be back, it's not like it's a surprise because I was never not a Kapamilya. Kahit naman nalayo ka, you can take the girl away from the birthplace but you can't take away the birthplace away from the girl," Sanchez said in an interview.

"You can't take away the ABS-CBN in Korina because this is where I grew ... I've always been so grateful, I've always maintained my position about certain issues about ABS-CBN, and I've always loved the people here," she added.

Present at the contract signing to welcome Sanchez were ABS-CBN chairman Mark L. Lopez, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak, COO of broadcast Cory V. Vidanes, OIC of finance group Vincent Paul O. Piedad, and Global Resource Creative Exchange president and talent manager Girlie Rodis.

More than the "big headlines," "Rated Korina" features inspiring stories of Filipinos from all walks of life.

"I think its longevity is based on the fact that, hindi kailanman tayo mawawalan ng kwentong totoo mula sa tunay na tao ... these are the big stories in small lives," Sanchez said of her magazine show.

"It is through a show like 'Rated Korina' that magnifies those lives that are actually bigger than life. Hindi kami mawawalan ng ganoon. We have so many islands in this country, as long as we can get there and with the help of social media, we get to find out where the stories are," she added.

"We can really tell what a Filipino is and who we are in those stories, and not necessarily the big headlines. Ang dami pang balita talaga sa maliliit na mga buhay na mas malaki pa sa nakikita natin araw-araw."

Sanchez is glad to return to ABS-CBN while treasuring her other families in the industry.

"I'm just so happy to be back with my original family. Not to say that I'm not a part of the other families I work with. In our current landscape as we all know, the lines are very, very blurred, if not, invisible right now. I think it's a good thing," she said.

"The landscape of broadcast right now has so changed... and I choose to take it well, and I only choose to see the good that comes out of being part of many families, pero siyempre naman, love ko ang ABS-CBN dahil dito talaga ako halos ipinanganak."

“Rated Korina” airs every Saturday at 6:15 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z, while it airs at 9:45 p.m. on TV5. The show is also available for streaming on iWantTFC and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: